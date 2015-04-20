VW supervisory board seeks to smooth leadership crisis-report

FRANKFURT, April 20 The leaders of Volkswagen's
supervisory board plan to meet soon to try to iron
out an effective working relationship between Chairman Ferdinand
Piech and Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn amid a leadership
crisis at the automaker, a German newspaper reported on Monday.
Several key members of the supervisory board including Piech
are to meet ahead of VW's annual shareholder meeting on May 5,
Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing sources close to the
supervisory board.
Piech, patriarch of the family that founded Volkswagen and a
dominant figure at the automaker for more than two decades,
triggered the leadership crisis at the Wolfsburg-based firm by
criticising Winterkorn in a magazine article earlier this month.
But Piech's iron grip on the German carmaker has been
weakened following a confrontation with senior board members
last week that nearly resulted in a push to oust him, sources
told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and
Sunil Nair)