VW CFO Poetsch to be proposed as chairman -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The executive committee of
Volkswagen's supervisory board was meeting on
Thursday to propose finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch as the
carmaker's supervisory board chairman, a source familiar with
the matter said.
The six-member panel has proposed extending Chief Executive
Martin Winterkorn's contract until the end of 2018 but has been
looking for a permanent successor to former chairman Ferdinand
Piech, who was ousted in April after clashing with Winterkorn
over strategy.
The person declined to be identified because the matter is
confidential.
Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for comment.
