VW CFO Poetsch to be proposed as chairman -source

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 The executive committee of Volkswagen's supervisory board was meeting on Thursday to propose finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch as the carmaker's supervisory board chairman, a source familiar with the matter said.

The six-member panel has proposed extending Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn's contract until the end of 2018 but has been looking for a permanent successor to former chairman Ferdinand Piech, who was ousted in April after clashing with Winterkorn over strategy.

The person declined to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for comment.