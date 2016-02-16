UPDATE 1-VW says China sales may rise in line with auto market, explores new tie-up -exec

* Head of China ops sees auto market matching GDP growth
* In early talks on potential cooperation with JAC Motors
* A tie-up would be VW's 3rd with Chinese automakers
* Sticking to existing 4 bln euros annual investment plan
(Adds details, quotes from executive)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Feb 16 Volkswagen AG
expects its China sales may rise in line with the overall auto
market this year, as it explores potential cooperation with
domestic firm JAC Motors in what could be a third
partnership with Chinese automakers.
The head of the German firm's China business, Jochem
Heizmann, told reporters in Beijing that he expected China's
total passenger car market will expand in line with, or perhaps
even exceed, gross domestic product growth in the world's
second-largest economy.
"If we look to the general growth situation, it's still
tremendous, big growth," Heizmann said, adding that there is
potential for expansion in China's lower-tier cities despite the
country's economy registering its weakest growth in a quarter
century.
"These are still cities with millions of inhabitants but in
a different development stage," Heizmann said. The executive
said VW will stick to existing investment plans for China,
investing more than 4 billion euros ($4.46 billion) annually for
the coming years.
VW's global business has come under increased scrutiny since
it admitted last September it misled U.S. regulators about
vehicle emissions. Sales in China, a stable source of revenue
for VW for years and the carmaker's biggest market, fell 3.4
percent in 2015 before rebounding in January.
U.S. rival General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China
rose 5.2 percent last year, allowing it to overtake VW to claim
the number one spot in the world's largest car market.
While confident in VW's existing operations in China,
including two tie-ups with domestic automakers, Heizmann said VW
is now in early talks with JAC Motors about the
potential for cooperation between the pair.
Asked whether cooperation with JAC Motors could involve
electric vehicles, actively being promoted by China's government
as a solution to chronic pollution in the country's large
cities, Heizmann said, "We have started talking about potential
for cooperation, but no more detailed plans at present."
JAC Motors, based in Hefei city, in the central province of
Anhui, is one of China's smaller automakers. VW's existing joint
ventures in the country are FAW-Volkswagen, a joint venture with
FAW Car Co Ltd, and Shanghai Volkswagen, a joint
venture with SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.
Overall, Heizmann said, the German automaker plans to
increase its Chinese workforce by a third, reaching 120,000 by
2019 from the current staff of 90,000.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)