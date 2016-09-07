UPDATE 2-Volkswagen to explore making electric cars in JV with China's JAC Motor

* Aim to sign formal agreement within 5 months
* Investment amount, business model not set
* JV will most likely focus on pure electric cars - VW
spokesman
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, Sept 7 Volkswagen AG signed
a preliminary deal with China's Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC
Motor) to explore making electric vehicles in a new
joint venture, the two automakers said on Wednesday.
The two sides are studying the feasibility of a joint
venture and aiming to sign a formal agreement within five
months, JAC Motor said in a stock exchange filing. Volkswagen
confirmed the deal in a written statement.
China surpassed the United States last year to become the
largest maker of pure electric cars thanks to a raft of
government incentives to promote the switch from petrol to
electricity as the country battles heavy pollution.
Sales of so-called new energy vehicles, as battery electric
and plug-in hybrid cars are referred to in China, more than
quadrupled last year with rapid growth continuing this year.
Volkswagen said in its statement that the main goal of the
cooperation was developing "zero-emission mobility". A company
spokesman said the partnership will most likely focus on pure
battery electric cars rather than hybrids.
The investment size and business model of the possible joint
venture have not been finalised yet, JAC said.
The memorandum of understanding is not legally binding and a
final agreement will be subject to approvals and filing
procedures, it said.
JAC, China's ninth largest automaker by group sales, halted
trading of its shares ahead of the announcement.
Chinese financial news outlet Caixin was first to report the
potential partnership, citing sources.
Volkswagen is locked in a dead heat with U.S. automaker
General Motors for the title of largest automaker in
China, the world's biggest auto market, with GM's primary joint
ventures slightly edging out VW's to sell the most cars in the
market last year, according to automaker association data.
Global auto brands are only allowed to manufacture cars
domestically in China through joint ventures with local
partners, with automakers typically limited to two JV partners.
Volkswagen already has joint ventures with SAIC Motor
and China FAW Group.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Additional reporting by Hong Kong
newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)