UPDATE 1-VW to raise at least 2 bln euros via convertible bond

* To issue bond convertible into shares in November 2015
* Proceeds of 2-2.5 bln euros to replenish war chest
* Investors can participate in gains of up to 20 pct
FRANKFURT, Nov 5 Volkswagen aims to raise at
least 2 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in fresh capital to
strengthen its balance sheet by issuing debt that must be
converted into non-voting equity in 2015, the company said on
Monday.
"Volkswagen stands for solid finances and forward-looking
corporate management. In times of possible turbulence in the
global economy and on financial markets, this is particularly
important for the sustainable success of our company," finance
chief Hans Dieter Poetsch said in a statement.
The convertible bonds, estimated to have a coupon of 4.75 to
5.50 percent, will have to be redeemed at maturity in November
2015 by means of a dilutive conversion into new preferred
shares, according to Volkswagen. The conversion premium offers
investors the chance to participate in share price gains of up
to 20 percent.
In case the bonds meet strong demand, Volkswagen said the
total can be increased by 500 million euros.
"With a view to our future global growth and the systematic
implementation of our Strategy 2018, we want to make our
position even more robust and flexible, and the planned
convertible notes will further strengthen our liquidity and
capital base," Poetsch said.
Volkswagen's war chest swelled to more than 21 billion euros
in September 2011, only to then shrivel to just 9.1 billion over
the following 12 months.
Acquiring the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche sports cars
in August cost it nearly 7 billion euros in equity and debt,
while buying the shares of Ducati in July required nearly 750
million.
During a conference call late last month, Poetsch said the
company was looking to maintain a cash reserve of about 10
billion euros.
The convertible bond market has seen a resurgence of
activity since the start of September, with a rise in stock
markets tempting more companies to the market. More than 20 new
convertibles have been issued in Europe since early September.
Bankers say the lack of new issues this year has left
investors starved of convertibles to put their money into,
meaning companies coming to the market have generally seen
strong demand and been able to achieve attractive terms.
Mobile phone maker Nokia is among those who have
tapped the market, raising 750 million euros last month from the
sale of bonds convertible into shares.
Volkswagen appointed Bank Of America Merrill Lynch, Credit
Suisse and Deutsche Bank as joint bookrunners for its
convertible bond.