UPDATE 1-Volkswagen to hold press conference on VW brand overhaul on Friday

* Press conference scheduled for Nov. 18, 0830 GMT
* CEO Mueller, VW brand chief Diess to participate
* Volkswagen says facing big challenges
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 Volkswagen will
hold a press conference on Friday attended by Chief Executive
Matthias Mueller, among others, to discuss the revamp of its
core VW brand, the German carmaker said on Thursday.
Management and labour leaders have been in talks for months
over cost cuts and strategy which analysts say will be critical
to Volkswagen's ability to recover from its emissions test
cheating scandal.
The press conference will take place at Volkswagen's
headquarters in Wolfsburg on Friday at 0930 CET (0830 GMT).
"Volkswagen is facing big challenges: E-mobility and
digitalisation need to be financed, new business models and
mobility concepts must be promoted. In short: the Volkswagen
brand is repositioning itself," Volkswagen said in an invitation
sent to journalists.
"A significant step to meet these challenges is the future
pact jointly negotiated by the company and the works council in
the past months."
VW brand chief Herbert Diess will also participate, as will
human resources chief Karlheinz Blessing, labour boss Bernd
Osterloh and Stephan Weil, premier of the state of Lower Saxony,
the group's second largest shareholder.
VW's supervisory board is due to meet on Friday to approve
spending on plants, equipment and models across the multi-brand
group until the end of the decade, but needs prior agreement
with the works council on restructuring and jobs.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter and
Alexandra Hudson)