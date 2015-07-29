Volkswagen to offer crash avoidance systems on most U.S. models

BELMONT, Calif., July 29 Volkswagen AG
, the world's No. 1 automaker, will offer automatic
braking and other crash avoidance systems as standard or
optional features on most 2016 models sold in the United States
beginning later this year, the company said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen said it will offer systems that can bring a car
to a full stop from about 18 miles (29 km) per hour when the
vehicle's sensors detect an imminent crash. At higher speeds,
the automatic braking system will slow the vehicle but may not
bring it to a full stop, VW senior engineer Michael Rohlfs said
in a presentation to journalists.
VW will offer other automated features to help drivers stay
in a lane and automatically maintain a safe distance behind
another vehicle in traffic. Several VW brand models will also
get new technology to automate the process of steering into a
parallel parking space or backing into a perpendicular parking
space.
VW overtook Toyota Motor Corp as the world's
largest carmaker by sales in the first half year, achieving its
long-held ambition three years ahead of target. But staying on
top will be a challenge and it is driving to boost U.S. sales.
Volkswagen announced its plans to push new collision
avoidance technology, along with upgraded infotainment systems,
at its Silicon Valley research laboratory.
The push to add advanced safety features and infotainment
features such as Apple Inc's Apple CarPlay and Google
Inc's Android Auto smartphone integration systems, or
apps to connect the car systems to smart watches, are part of
the brand's effort to guarantee a spot on shopping lists.
U.S. and European regulators are pushing automakers to make
automatic braking that can prevent or mitigate collisions more
widely available. Toyota earlier this year said it would offer
automatic braking on a wider range of U.S. models at prices
ranging from about $300 to $500.
VW said automated safety features would be standard on
higher-priced versions of models such as the CC, Golf, Jetta and
Touareg sport utilities, as well as a redesigned Passat sedan
expected later this year. On entry level models, adding the
advanced safety features could cost up to $1,500, a VW
spokesman said.
(Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Tom Brown)