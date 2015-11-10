版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 21:21 BJT

Volkswagen names Apple's Jungwirth as head of digital strategy

FRANKFURT Nov 10 Volkswagen said on Tuesday it had appointed Johann Jungwirth as the head of its new digital strategy unit.

Jungwirth, 42, comes from Apple Inc. where he was head of Mac Systems Engineering. Before he worked for Daimler as president and chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Research and Development North America.

"With the new function and the appointment of Jungwirth, Volkswagen is strongly reinforcing its position in digitalization, which is a very important future field for the automotive industry," Volkswagen said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐