Volkswagen to sell electric cars in U.S. from 2015 - report

BRIEF-Ramaco Resources announces acquisition of Southwestern Virginia coal properties
* Ramaco Resources Inc announces acquisition of Southwestern Virginia Coal properties
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German carmaker Volkswagen plans to start selling electric cars in the United States in 2015, the New York Times reported, citing a Volkswagen official.
The company aims to enter the U.S. electric car market with a battery powered version of its subcompact "Golf" and would follow with more models if demand increased, said Marc Trahan, an executive vice president for VW's American unit, according to the paper.
The automaker is also considering building a small sport utility vehicle, Trahan said, the paper reported.
* Luna Gold and JDL announce court approval of the plan of arrangement to form Trek Mining Inc
* Frontier Communications Corp - co amended its credit agreement, dated as of June 2, 2014 - SEC filing