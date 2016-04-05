版本:
U.S. official says unclear if it will reach VW diesel settlement by April 21

WASHINGTON, April 5 The top U.S. environmental official said Tuesday that she is uncertain if the Obama administration will reach a settlement with Volkswagen AG by an April 21 court deadline to address excess emissions in 580,000 diesel vehicles.

"We are in discussions with Volkswagen," EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy told reporters at a breakfast, saying there were "really robust" ongoing talks. She declined to say if the administration would accept a partial fix of the polluting vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

