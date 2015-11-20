VW emissions issue in larger vehicles dates back to 2009 -U.S. EPA

WASHINGTON Nov 20 Volkswagen AG has told U.S. regulators that emissions issues in larger luxury cars and SUVs extend to thousands of additional vehicles dating back to 2009, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board on Nov. 2 accused VW of evading emissions in at least 10,000 Porsche, Audi and VW SUVs and cars with 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engines. Volkswagen has previously contested the findings.

The regulators said they will continue to investigate and take "all appropriate action." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Matthew Lewis)