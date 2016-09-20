VW's Audi head questioned over emissions scandal

HANOVER, Germany, Sept 20 The head of
Volkswagen's luxury car division Audi has been
questioned by investigators looking into the company's emissions
scandal, VW Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday.
Mueller told reporters at an event in Hanover that Audi boss
Rupert Stadler had been questioned but declined to give details.
Earlier, Spiegel magazine reported that experts from U.S.
law firm Jones Day, which was tasked by Audi last year to
investigate the scandal, would question Stadler about when he
found out about the use of cheat software.
Earlier this week, Bild am Sonntag reported that Audi's head
of development Stefan Knirsch would be suspended as part of the
investigation into the emissions scandal.
Audi has admitted its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine was fitted
with emissions-control software, deemed as illegal in the United
States where the scandal has engulfed the German carmaker.
Knirsch, Audi's former head of engine development, replaced
Ulrich Hackenberg, the top engineer at Audi and the VW group,
last year.
Hackenberg quit after being suspended together with two
other executives closely associated with the development of the
VW engine at the centre of the scandal, codenamed EA 189.
