U.S. regulator found another cheat device in Audi car - report

FRANKFURT Nov 6 A U.S. regulator found software
in some Audi vehicles that lowered their carbon dioxide
emissions if it detected they were being used under test
conditions, Bild am Sonntag reported.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) discovered the
software in an automatic transmission Audi last summer, the
German weekly newspaper said, without citing any sources.
CARB had no immediate comment and Audi was not immediately
available for comment on Sunday's Bild am Sonntag report.
The paper said the device, which was not the same as the one
which triggered last year's diesel emissions scandal at Audi
parent Volkswagen, was also used in diesel and
gasoline-powered cars in Europe.
VW's admission that it had installed software that
deactivated pollution controls on more than 11 million diesel
vehicles sold worldwide, triggered the deepest business crisis
in the German carmaker's history.
Audi, the main contributor to VW group profit, has
also admitted its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engine was fitted with
emissions-control software.
Bild am Sonntag said the software discovered by CARB, which
was installed in vehicles with certain automatic transmissions,
detected whether a car's steering wheel was turned.
If it was not, indicating laboratory testing conditions, the
software turned on a gear-shifting programme which produced less
carbon dioxide than in normal road driving. If the wheel was
turned in any direction by more than 15 degrees, the programme
was switched off, the paper said.
Audi stopped using the software in May 2016, just before
CARB discovered the manipulation in an older model, the paper
said, adding that the carmaker had suspended several engineers
in connection with the matter.
Bild am Sonntag said a spokesman for Audi had declined to
comment, citing ongoing talks with U.S. and California
regulators on a proposed fix for cars with 3.0 litre engines.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer and Joe White; Editing by Alexander Smith)