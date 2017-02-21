German court bars discussion of dieselgate documents in Audi case

HEILBRONN, Germany Feb 21 A German labour court
on Tuesday barred the public disclosure of documents relating to
Volkswagen's emissions scandal during a hearing for
wrongful dismissal brought by a former employee at VW subsidiary
Audi.
The hearing in Heilbronn in southern Germany began in public
but Audi's lawyers requested confidentiality when the
plaintiff's lawyer mentioned an email exchange in 2012 between
engineers about emissions of Audi cars in the United States.
The court accepted Audi's motion and judge Carsten Witt
asked observers to leave the hearing so the emails and other
documents could be discussed behind closed doors.
"I regret that the public was barred," said Hans-Georg
Kauffeld, the lawyer for Ulrich Weiss, the engineer who was
fired by Audi last week following investigations into the
scandal.
Kauffeld declined to comment further to reporters.
Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel
engines were fitted with an auxiliary control device deemed
illegal in the United States that allowed vehicles to evade U.S.
emission limits.
VW in December agreed to a $1 billion settlement to fix or
buy back about 80,000 polluting diesel vehicles sold in the
country.
Audi's lawyer, Christian Bitsch of law firm Bluedex, told
the court on Tuesday that Kauffeld's client knew about the
emissions manipulations in September 2015 but failed to inform
his superiors. Bitsch also accused the engineer of destroying
documents and encouraging his staff to do likewise.
Kauffeld rejected the allegations.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Andreas Cremer;
editing by David Clarke)