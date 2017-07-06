FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
US charges ex-Audi manager in emissions cheating case
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上10点19分 / 1 天前

US charges ex-Audi manager in emissions cheating case

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday said it has charged a former Audi manager with directing employees at the company, a division of Volkswagen AG, to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.

Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, and violation of the Clean Air Act, the Justice Department said in a news release.

VW in September 2015 admitted using sophisticated secret software in its cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in March in a U.S. court to three felonies in connection with the scandal.

Volkswagen has agreed to spend as much as $25 billion in the United States to resolve claims from owners and regulators over polluting diesel vehicles and has offered to buy back about 500,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below