UPDATE 2-Volkswagen, Audi say 90,000 Australia vehicles had emissions cheating software

* Australian consumer regulator probes Volkswagen over
scandal
* Volkswagen chief executive says planning recall starting
2016
(Adds Audi cars fitted with device, government quote)
By Lincoln Feast
SYDNEY, Oct 7 The number of vehicles sold in
Australia fitted with devices designed to mask the level of
emissions has risen to more than 90,000 from 77,000, to include
the Audi brand, widening a global scandal that engulfed German
automaker Volkswagen.
The Australian unit of Volkswagen said it had
set up a website for customers to see if their vehicles,
including almost 55,000 Volkswagen branded passenger cars, 5,000
Skodas and more than 17,000 Volkswagen commercial vehicles, had
the affected EA 189 diesel engines.
A spokeswoman for Audi Australia confirmed a further 14,000
Audis had also been fitted with the device.
The biggest business crisis in Volkswagen's 78-year history
has wiped more than a third off its share price, forced out its
longtime chief executive and sent shockwaves through both the
global car industry and the German establishment.
"Volkswagen Group Australia takes this issue extremely
seriously and is continuing to gather all the facts from our
head office to support any rectification plans in Australia,"
Managing Director John White said in a statement.
"We understand the disappointment and frustration felt by
our customers, dealers and partners in Australia and apologise
for any inconvenience this may cause. We are doing everything
possible to fix the problem and will be making further
announcements," White added.
Australian regulators have launched an enquiry to determine
whether consumers have been misled. They say Volkswagen faces
legal action and millions of dollars in fines if found to have
breached consumer laws.
"The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
is currently investigating whether Volkswagen and Audi exposed
consumers to false, misleading or deceptive representations,"
said the Minister for Territories, Local Government and Major
Projects, Paul Fletcher.
Critics have taken aim at Volkswagen for what they call its
slow response to the scandal in Australia and elsewhere.
While it admitted on Sept. 22 that 11 million diesel
vehicles worldwide were fitted with illegal software, Volkswagen
only began providing information to customers on Friday about
whether their cars and vans were affected.
Volkswagen's chief executive told a German newspaper the
company would launch a recall in January for cars affected by
its diesel emissions crisis and complete the fix by the end of
next year.
(Additional reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)