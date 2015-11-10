Belgian prosecutor probes VW following reports it cheated emissions tests

BRUSSELS Nov 10 The Brussels prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into German carmaker Volkswagen following its admission it understated the emissions of vehicles in Europe, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The cabinet of the Flemish environment minister brought the case against Volkswagen, the prosecutor said in a statement.

The European Commission has asked all 28 EU member states to investigate potential breaches of vehicle emissions rules in the light of the Volkswagen emissions scandal. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Barbara Lewis)