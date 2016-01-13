VW CEO to update board committee on scandal -source

| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 13 Volkswagen's chief
executive is to report to a panel of senior supervisory board
members this month on his progress in resolving a scandal over
rigged emissions tests affecting up to 11 million vehicles, a
person close to the matter said.
CEO Matthias Mueller is in the United States for the first
time since the scandal erupted in September, to attend the
Detroit auto show and try to persuade U.S. authorities to accept
a fix for hundreds of thousands of cars.
He is to present to the supervisory board's steering
committee the state of play in VW's efforts to recall and fix
affected cars, costs for the recall, compensation for customers
and resulting litigation, the source told Reuters on Wednesday.
During his trip, Mueller said he believed a new catalytic
converter system could be fitted to most affected U.S. vehicles
that would satisfy regulators.
However, Wednesday's meeting with the EPA risks being
overshadowed by an interview in which Mueller appeared to play
down the seriousness of the cheating by Europe's biggest
carmaker.
VW said that Mueller was aware that his choice of words
caused irritation and said he wanted the U.S. public to know
that his apology for the company's breach of trust was sincere
and honest.
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria
Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)