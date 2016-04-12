版本:
2016年 4月 13日 星期三

VW considers significant cut in executive bonuses -sources

BERLIN, April 12 Volkswagen is moving toward a significant reduction in executive bonuses as the German carmaker grapples with the fallout from a diesel emissions scandal, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Blueprints for executive compensation being discussed by Volkswagen's supervisory and management boards represent an "appropriate and fair solution" for all parties involved, the sources said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Alexander Smith)

