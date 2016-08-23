Bosch rejects diesel allegations as 'wild and unfounded'

Aug 23 Auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH
said claims it was a knowing participant in Volkswagen's
decade-long scheme to evade U.S. anti-pollution laws were "wild
and unfounded."
In a filing in U.S. District Court in San Francisco late on
Monday, Bosch responded to attorneys who are suing Volkswagen AG
on behalf of U.S. owners of the polluting VW diesel
vehicles, who had said Bosch was a "knowing and active
participant in the scheme.
Bosch makes an engine control unit used by several top
automakers including VW. It supplied software and components to
VW but has said responsibility for how software is used to
regulate exhaust emissions or fuel consumption lies with
carmakers.
The plaintiffs' attorneys said Bosch had worked with
Volkswagen to develop a so-called cheat device to circumvent
U.S. emissions tests and trick regulators.
The Bosch filing said an initial review of the plaintiffs'
documents "indicates that the plaintiffs have made wild and
unfounded allegations" that in some cases are based on
speculation.
Most of the allegations involving Bosch remain under seal
because the documents have been designated as confidential by
Volkswagen.
Bosch said it did not oppose making public most of the
allegations under seal, except to keep the names and job titles
of Bosch employees confidential, citing strict German privacy
laws. Bosch said the plaintiffs' complaint cites 38 Bosch
employees - in addition to its chief executive, Volkmar Denner,
who is a named defendant.
Bosch said the allegations are supposedly based on documents
turned over by Volkswagen "but in many cases based only on
speculation, and oftentimes directly contradicted by the terms
of the documents cited."
Bosch has not been charged with any wrongdoing. German
prosecutors said in December that they were investigating
whether staff at the Stuttgart-based company were involved in
the rigging of emissions tests by VW.
The engine control system for VW's clean diesel engine was
customized through years of close collaboration between the
carmaker and Bosch, plaintiffs' lawyers said.
Denner said in January he had ordered an internal
investigation and was cooperating with authorities. In April,
Bosch said it had set aside 650 million euros for potential
legal costs, including for a continuing investigation into the
company's role in Volkswagen's diesel emissions manipulation
scandal.
Reuters reported in November that U.S. federal prosecutors
were investigating whether Bosch knew or participated in VW's
efforts to cheat on U.S. diesel emissions tests.
In June, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates said the
VW investigation is looking at "multiple companies and multiple
individuals."
Reuters reported last week Volkswagen has held preliminary
talks with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a criminal
investigation of the emissions cheating case.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bill Trott)