Bosch expected to settle U.S. VW diesel claims for $300 mln -source

WASHINGTON Dec 19 German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH is expected to settle a suit, filed by U.S. owners of polluting Volkswagen diesel vehicles, for more than $300 million, a source briefed on the matter said Monday.

Diesel car owners sued Bosch in 2015 claiming the company helped design secret "defeat device" software that allowed VW to evade emissions rules and alleged Bosch was a "knowing and active participant" in Volkswagen's decade-long scheme. A Bosch spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by W Simon)

