Britain says VW owners will not face higher car tax

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
LONDON Oct 2 British owners of Volkswagen cars fitted with software to rig emissions tests will not face a higher annual vehicle tax, the government said on Friday.
In Britain, vehicle tax is linked to carbon dioxide emissions.
"The government expects VW to support owners of these vehicles already purchased in the UK and we are playing our part by ensuring no one will end up with higher tax costs as a result of this scandal," Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said in a statement.
On Wednesday, VW said about 1.2 million vehicles in Britain, including Audi, Seat and Skoda cars, were affected by the emissions software. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation