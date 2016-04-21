REFILE-UPDATE 1-All cars road tested by UK found to exceed lab emission limits

(Adds details, VW U.S. deal, UK industry body comment; refiled
to correct preposition in penultimate paragraph)
LONDON, April 21 Britain said on Thursday all 37
diesel car models it had tested out on the road exceeded the
laboratory limits for polluting nitrogen oxides, but only
Volkswagen had used so-called defeat devices to
cheat tests.
The transport ministry examined cars from over 20 brands
including major manufacturers BMW, Ford, VW and
General Motors.
It tested 18 older cars against so-called Euro 5 standards
for nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission levels and 19 newer ones
against tougher Euro 6 levels, with all the vehicles recording
readings above the legislative limit during on-road tests.
"It can be seen that all of the results are substantially
higher than this limit, with the best results being about three
times higher, and the worst about 10 times higher," it said,
referring to vehicles tested against Euro 5 levels.
Transport minister Robert Goodwill said carmakers had "not
done anything illegal" as they only had to meet laboratory
standards at present but that real-world driving emissions tests
would be introduced from 2017.
Among the older models, GM's Vauxhall Insignia hatchback
recorded the highest NOx result of nearly 1900 mg/km, over 10
times the laboratory test limit whereas the crossover Peugeot
3008 had the highest emissions of the newer cars,
almost 14 times the limit.
Britain launched an investigation into emissions after
Volkswagen (VW) admitted to rigging U.S. diesel emissions tests
in September.
A federal judge said on Thursday that Volkswagen and the
U.S. Justice Department have reached a deal in principle to
address excess diesel emissions in nearly 600,000 polluting
vehicles that will include buyback offers and a possible fix.
Britain's Department for Transport said only VW had been
found to be using defeat device software to cheat tests.
"The vehicles tested in the UK programme showed no evidence
of car manufacturers, apart from VW Group, fitting devices to
defeat the approved emissions test programme."
VW had previously said 1.2 million of its cars in Britain
had been fitted with defeat devices and around 11 millions cars
worldwide.
It saw its UK sales plummet from October with the first
growth record in March when sales edged up 0.02 percent.
Britain said the re-testing programme cost 1 million pounds
($1.4 million) and that Germany would soon be publishing results
of its own testing of 56 vehicles.
Britain's automotive industry body the Society of Motor
Manufacturers and Traders said meeting real-world testing
standards could be costly for car firms but that all models
approved from next year will pass on-road tests.
"This will require significant additional investment by
manufacturers but will add greater transparency so consumers can
be more confident industry is delivering on air quality," a
spokesman said.
($1 = 0.6979 pounds)
(Reporting by Costa Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg
Mahlich)