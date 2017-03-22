UK lawmakers demand more answers from VW over diesel scandal

LONDON, March 22 British lawmakers have written
to Volkswagen seeking more answers from the German
carmaker over the diesel emissions scandal, after criticising
the firm for failing to adequately respond to their queries so
far.
Paul Willis, the brand's British boss, has appeared before
several British parliamentary committees since September 2015
when the firm admitted to using software to cheat diesel
emission tests in the United States.
Around 1.2 million cars are affected by the scandal in
Britain with fewer than half repaired so far, prompting anger
from politicians and drivers who argue it is unfair that they
have not received compensation offered to U.S. motorists.
During his most recent appearance before the transport
committee last month, Willis was pressed on the nature of the
remedy and whether Britain had been fully repaid by VW for the
cost of retesting models.
In a letter published on Wednesday, chairwoman Louise Ellman
asked Willis to respond to eight points including on whether the
firm will look into every complaint that the fix had affected
vehicle performance, an issue at the heart of attempts by some
law firms to take legal action against the company.
"Please confirm that Volkswagen will investigate all
existing and future cases where the customer is concerned that
the fix has impaired the performance of their vehicle and that
this investigation will be carried out free of charge," Ellman
wrote.
VW, which declined to comment on Wednesday, has previously
said that there had been no adverse effects from software
changes made. Willis has said he has been consistent and honest
in his replies to the committee on a range of issues.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Keith Weir)