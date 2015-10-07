Volkswagen's UK managing director to appear before British lawmakers

LONDON Oct 7 Volkswagen's UK
managing director will face questions from British lawmakers on
Monday following the German car company's admission that it
rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests.
VW's Paul Willis, Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin and
Mike Hawes, who heads British car industry body the SMMT, will
appear before parliament's Transport Select Committee.
The British government has begun an investigation into the
extent of emissions rigging and whether the software is being
used by other manufacturers, although it has said there was no
evidence of this.
Volkswagen said last week that around 1.2 million vehicles
in Britain were affected by the scandal and that customers would
be contacted with details of how their vehicles would be fixed.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)