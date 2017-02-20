UPDATE 1-VW says it has fixed 470,000 cars in Britain affected by diesel scandal

(Adds quotes, details)
LONDON Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen
has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million affected
by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK
managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
Paul Willis faced difficult questions from lawmakers, some
of whom are angry that the firm has not been fined in Britain
and that motorists have not received compensation, unlike VW
owners in the United States, where the company admitted it had
used software to cheat tests on diesel emission levels.
"Out of 1.2 million technical measures which have to be
applied, as of today, we have applied 470,000 and at the current
rate we are applying these measures to 20,000 cars a week,"
Willis told parliament's transport committee.
Britain's junior transport minister John Hayes said he and
his boss, transport minister Chris Grayling, would be travelling
to Germany next month to meet their counterparts and seek more
information which could lead to an investigation into VW in
Britain.
"(We) will go to Berlin next month to meet the minister ...
to request that we're provided the detailed technical
information that will allow us then, if we chose to, to take
further steps," Hayes said.
Hayes also told lawmakers he will soon meet legal
representatives of consumers seeking to take legal action
against Volkswagen to see what help the government could give
them.
In January a British law firm launched legal action seeking
thousands of pounds of compensation each for UK drivers affected
by the carmaker's emissions scandal, and other firms have since
sought to join the move.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)