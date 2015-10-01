版本:
Volkswagen halts sale of around 4,000 vehicles in UK over software

LONDON Oct 1 Volkswagen has suspended the sale of around 4,000 vehicles in Britain due to software at the centre of an emissions scandal, the German carmaker's British unit said on Thursday.

The suspension applied to vehicles held in stock which could feature the software and affected around 3 percent of the stock in Britain, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by William Schomberg)
