Britain says Volkswagen must meet the costs of retesting vehicles

LONDON Nov 17 Volkswagen will have
to meet the costs of retesting its vehicles in Britain in the
wake of the diesel and carbon dioxide emissions scandals
engulfing the German carmaker, Britain's transport minister said
on Tuesday.
"We have made clear to Volkswagen Group that they will have
to meet the costs incurred by VCA (the Vehicle Certification
Agency) of retesting vehicle types to demonstrate that the
vehicles have been brought into conformity," Britain's transport
minister Patrick McLoughlin said in a letter to lawmakers.
Europe's biggest automaker has previously said around 1.2
million vehicles in Britain have been affected by the scandal.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)