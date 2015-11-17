Britain says Volkswagen must meet the costs of retesting vehicles

LONDON Nov 17 Volkswagen will have to meet the costs of retesting its vehicles in Britain in the wake of the diesel and carbon dioxide emissions scandals engulfing the German carmaker, Britain's transport minister said on Tuesday.

"We have made clear to Volkswagen Group that they will have to meet the costs incurred by VCA (the Vehicle Certification Agency) of retesting vehicle types to demonstrate that the vehicles have been brought into conformity," Britain's transport minister Patrick McLoughlin said in a letter to lawmakers.

Europe's biggest automaker has previously said around 1.2 million vehicles in Britain have been affected by the scandal. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)