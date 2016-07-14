California rejects Volkswagen's recall plan for 3.0-liter diesel cars

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 13
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 California's chief air
regulator on Wednesday rejected a proposed recall plan from
Volkswagen AG to fix 16,000 3.0-liter diesel
Volkswagens, Audis and Porsches in the state equipped with
devices designed to cheat emissions tests.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the plan to
fix the VW and Audi luxury vehicles, which range from model
years 2009-2016, was insufficient.
"VW's and Audi's submissions are incomplete, substantially
deficient, and fall far short of meeting the legal requirements
to return these vehicles to the claimed certified
configuration," CARB said in its letter.
The regulator said it will not have enough data at least
until December to make a determination on whether a 3.0-liter
fix would work for all of the diesel vehicles. If no fix is
possible, the company may have to buy back the vehicles, which
could add billions to the cost of its buy-backs.
The vehicles include the Volkswagen Touareg, Porsche Cayenne
and Audi A8.
CARB's announcement came as a surprise because VW lawyer
Robert Giuffra last month said the German automaker believed it
could fix 85,000 polluting 3.0-liter vehicles nationwide, and
said the fix would not be "complicated."
A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson said the
agency agreed that VW has not presented an approvable proposed
recall plan for the 3.0-liter diesel vehicles.
A Volkswagen spokesperson said the company continues to work
with EPA and CARB to secure approval of a technical resolution.
Volkswagen last month reached a settlement worth up to $15.3
billion with regulators and owners over its 2.0-liter diesel
vehicles that were also equipped with the devices that covered
up the vehicles' true output of air pollution. That included up
to $10.033 billion to buy back as many as 475,000 polluting
2.0-liter vehicles.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Additional reporting by David
Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)