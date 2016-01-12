California board rejects Volkswagen's diesel fix plan

Jan 12 The California Air Resources Board said on Tuesday it had rejected Volkswagen AG's plan to fix 2.0 liter diesel cars with software that allow them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.

The state said VW's proposed fix was not adequate or fast enough, and that it would continue its investigation as well as talks with VW to find a fix.

The state did not assess any immediate penalties, but it issued a new notice that VW had violated California air quality regulations.

VW CEO Matthias Muller is meeting with Environmental Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy on Wednesday to discuss the emissions scandal that impacts nearly 600,000 vehicles in the United States and up to 11 million vehicles worldwide. (Reporting by David Shepardson)