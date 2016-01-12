California board rejects Volkswagen's diesel fix plan

Jan 12 The California Air Resources Board said
on Tuesday it had rejected Volkswagen AG's plan to
fix 2.0 liter diesel cars with software that allow them to emit
up to 40 times legally allowable pollution.
The state said VW's proposed fix was not adequate or fast
enough, and that it would continue its investigation as well as
talks with VW to find a fix.
The state did not assess any immediate penalties, but it
issued a new notice that VW had violated California air quality
regulations.
VW CEO Matthias Muller is meeting with Environmental
Protection Agency chief Gina McCarthy on Wednesday to discuss
the emissions scandal that impacts nearly 600,000 vehicles in
the United States and up to 11 million vehicles worldwide.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)