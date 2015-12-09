VW CO2 manipulations affect far fewer cars than reported -sources

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BERLIN Dec 9 Volkswagen's investigations have shown that the carmaker has understated carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of far fewer cars than originally expected, two sources at the company said on Wednesday.
VW said last month it had falsified fuel usage and CO2 emissions in about 800,000 cars sold mainly in Europe, and was expecting costs of at least 2 billion euros ($2.19 billion) including compensation payments to customers.
"Further investigations have shown that the number of affected cars has shrunk to a five-digit number," one of the sources said.
VW declined comment.
Germany's newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported earlier on Wednesday that VW's malfeasance on CO2 emissions has now been found to affect fewer than 40,000 cars. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.