New VW CEO tells staff: changes won't be painless

WOLFSBURG, Germany Oct 6 New Volkswagen Chief
Executive Matthias Mueller warned staff at a meeting on Tuesday
that changes at the company would not be painless, the first
sign that jobs could be cut in response to a devastating diesel
emissions scandal.
"Technical solutions to the problems are within view.
However, the business and financial consequences are not yet
clear," Mueller said, according to a statement released by
Volkswagen.
"Therefore we are putting all planned investments under
review. What is not urgently needed will be scrapped or
delayed," Mueller added. "And therefore we will adjust our
efficiency programme. I will be very open: this won't be
painless."
(Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Jonathan Gould)