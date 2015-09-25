UPDATE 1-Volkswagen names Mueller CEO amid emissions "disaster"

* New CEO Mueller promises "strictest compliance"
* Chairman Huber says cheating has shocked company
* Volkswagen to hold EGM in Berlin on Nov. 9
WOLFSBURG, Germany, Sept 25 Volkswagen
appointed Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche
unit, as its new chief executive following an emissions cheating
scandal that its chairman described as a "moral and political
disaster".
The 62-year-old Mueller, speaking at a news conference at
company headquarters in Wolfsburg on Friday, said his first
priority would be to win back trust following a plunge in VW
stock and the resignation of long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn
earlier this week.
"Under my leadership, Volkswagen will do all it can to
develop and implement the strictest compliance and governance
standards in the whole industry," Mueller said.
Acting chairman Berthold Huber made an apology to "our
customers, the public, authorities and investors" and asked them
to give Volkswagen a chance to make good on the damage from the
emissions scandal.
"I want to be very clear, the manipulation of tests for
diesel engines is a moral and political disaster," Huber said.
"The illegal behaviour of developers and technicians in the
development of engines has shocked Volkswagen as much as it has
the public."
He said a number of employees had been put on leave until
the details of the emissions cheating were cleared up. The
company later announced that it would shrink its management
board and get rid of the position of production chief.
VW will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 9 in
Berlin to approve the changes.
