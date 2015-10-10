Clariant sees biofuels boost from VW diesel affair - paper

ZURICH Oct 10 Swiss specialty chemicals group
Clariant expects biofuels to get a boost from the
scandal surrounding Volkswagen's manipulation of
diesel motor emissions tests, Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann
told a German newspaper.
Clariant is spending 30 million euros ($34 million) a year
to expand capacity in Munich to make bioethanol from wheat
straw, and sales and earnings there could swell over the next
two to four years, the Euro am Sonntag quoted him as saying.
"And if in a few years we account for the global impact of
the VW exhaust affair on diesel and diesel vehicles, we will
find that this issue has helped biofuels to reach a whole other
level," he added.
In an advance summary of a report to be published on Sunday,
the paper quoted Kottmann as saying he was confident the group
would improve its pretax profit margin this year despite lower
sales due to the strong Swiss franc.
A rapid sale of its hived-off plastics and coatings division
is not on the cards. "We would shrink considerably and become a
takeover target," he said.
Clariant unveiled plans in July to shift the 2.6 billion
Swiss franc ($2.7 billion) business -- which produces goods
including plastic colourings, additives and pigments -- into a
separate, wholly owned subsidiary.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
($1 = 0.9614 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Popper)