UPDATE 1-U.S. senators probe tax credit related to VW "clean-burning" cars

WASHINGTON Oct 7 Top senators on the U.S.
Senate Finance Committee are investigating Volkswagen AG's
actions related to federal tax credits designed to reward
consumers for buying environmentally friendly vehicles,
according to a letter released on Wednesday.
The move by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a
Republican, and ranking Democrat Ron Wyden was conveyed in a
letter to the automaker dated Oct. 6 but made public on
Wednesday.
It comes after the company admitted that it used a software
trick to show false, "clean-burning" diesel engine performance
in some of its models.
Noting that the Senate Finance Committee is authorized to
investigate "possible fraud and abuse related to federal tax
credits," Hatch and Wyden gave VW until Oct. 30 to provide
information related to the eligibility of the company's vehicles
for a "lean-burn technology motor vehicle" tax credit.
The letter was sent to VW CEO Matthias Muller and Michael
Horn, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America.
In order for consumers to get the tax credit, car
manufacturers had to certify that their vehicles met certain
fuel economy requirements and complied with emissions standards.
VW has admitted installing software in some of its models in
order to make vehicle emissions performance appear better in
testing than during actual driving conditions.
Horn and federal environmental officials are set to testify
on the matter on Thursday before the House of Representatives
Energy and Commerce Committee.
Hatch and Wyden noted that in 2008, VW certified to the
Internal Revenue Service that its 2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI
Sedan and SportWagen qualified for $1,300 in tax credits per
vehicle sale.
Other models were later certified and the senators said VW
sold at least 60,000 of these vehicles by July 1, 2010. "Well
over $50 million in tax subsidies went to purchasers of these
vehicles, depending on the number of purchasers who claimed the
credit," Hatch and Wyden wrote.
