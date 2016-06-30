CORRECTED-Q&A-U.S. Volkswagen owners: Your compensation from scandal settlement

(In June 28 item, in penultimate answer, corrects website to
www.VWCourtSettlement.com from www.VWClassSettlement.com)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Volkswagen AG
has agreed to offer nearly 500,000 owners of diesel vehicles it
sold in the United States a choice between selling their cars
back to VW, or waiting to see if the company can develop
technology that brings the vehicles into compliance with
pollution standards. The deal also includes cash compensation.
Here's what you need to know, according to the settlement:
Who can file a claim?
Owners of certain Volkswagen and Audi cars with 2.0 liter
diesel engines from model years 2009-2015 are eligible under the
settlement. The deal covers the following models:
Volkswagen - Beetle, Beetle Convertible 2013-2015, Golf 2-Door
2010-2013, Golf 4-Door 2010-2015, Golf SportWagen 2015, Jetta
2009-2015, Jetta SportWagen 2009-2014, Passat 2012-2015
Audi - A3 2010-2013, 2015
What are the options?
Volkswagen will pay cash compensation of at least $5,100 to
each owner. In addition, owners may opt for a buyback by
Volkswagen or wait for VW to develop a fix that can win
regulatory approval.
For cars whose owners sold them after the scandal hit, the
cash payment will be divided between the previous and new
owners.
Lessees will receive 10 percent of the car's base value plus
$1,529.005. They can have their leases terminated with no fee.
What is the buyback option?
Under the buyback option, owners who purchased vehicles
before Sept. 18, 2015 will get the vehicle's pre-scandal value,
adjusted for options and mileage. The value will be determined
based on the Clean Trade-In Value in the September 2015 edition
of the NADA Used Car Guide.
What is the modification option?
Some owners may want Volkswagen to fix to their cars to make
them compliant with environmental regulations. That fix may not
be available until May 1, 2018, if at all. If no fix becomes
available, those owners can then choose the buyback option.
Owners choosing the fix will receive the same cash compensation
as those who opted for the buyback.
How might the modification affect my vehicle's performance?
The impact is not yet known. If and when a fix is approved
by regulators, Volkswagen will send owners disclosures that
will detail the effect on emissions levels, reliability,
durability, fuel economy, noise vibration and harshness, vehicle
performance, drivability and other vehicle attributes.
How soon must I decide what to do?
Owners do not need to choose between a buyback or a
modification until they are notified whether a fix is available.
Regardless of which option is chosen, owners must submit a claim
to www.VWCourtSettlement.com by Sept 1, 2018. Owners may begin
submitting information to Volkswagen on July 26, 2016.
How soon will I be compensated?
The earliest will be October 2016. Similarly, Volkswagen
will begin buybacks no earlier than October 2016.
Does the settlement address 3.0 liter engine cars?
No. A settlement to address some 80,000 3.0 liter vehicles
sold by Volkswagen in the United States is still pending.
What if I am not sure whether the settlement covers me?
You can go to www.VWCourtSettlement.com or call
1-844-98-CLAIM. You may also write VW Court Settlement, P.O. Box
214500, Auburn Hills, MI 48326.
Why was there a lawsuit?
In the biggest scandal in its history, the German automaker
admitted in September to outfitting its diesel cars with
software to evade emissions tests. Those "defeat devices"
allowed its 2.0 liter cars to emit up to 40 times legally
allowable pollution.
