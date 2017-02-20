版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 20日 星期一

VW unions see signs of how to end row with execs over cost cuts

HAMBURG/BERLIN Feb 20 Volkswagen's works council said talks with management over the implementation of a turnaround plan for the core autos division have led to initial signs for how to resolve a festering dispute between both sides.

"Staff representatives are in constructive talks with top management on the open questions regarding the future pact," a works council spokesman said by email on Monday.

Workers at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg can expect more information at a staff gathering on Tuesday, he said, without being more specific.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
