VW unions see signs of how to end row with execs over cost cuts

HAMBURG/BERLIN Feb 20 Volkswagen's
works council said talks with management over the implementation
of a turnaround plan for the core autos division have led to
initial signs for how to resolve a festering dispute between
both sides.
"Staff representatives are in constructive talks with top
management on the open questions regarding the future pact," a
works council spokesman said by email on Monday.
Workers at VW's main plant in Wolfsburg can expect more
information at a staff gathering on Tuesday, he said, without
being more specific.
