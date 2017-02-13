UPDATE 2-VW talks with union break down, leaving costs deal in limbo

* Unions want group CEO Mueller to take bigger role
* CEO pledges to do everything to help solve disputes
* Talks on future pact to resume Feb. 20 -works council
* CEO blasts infighting at VW
* VW declines comment
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Feb 13 Volkswagen's talks
with unions over the implementation of its turnaround plan broke
off on Monday, both sides said, leaving in limbo a deal on
cost-cutting following the carmaker's damaging diesel emissions
scandal.
Labour bosses at Volkswagen (VW) halted cooperation with
management on issues including overtime work, efficiency gains
and apprenticeships last week, saying executives were trying to
squeeze greater savings than agreed in November.
And on Monday VW's works council indicated that tensions
between its head Bernd Osterloh and VW brand chief Herbert
Diess, who have clashed over how to achieve greater savings, had
not eased and called for VW group Chief Executive Matthias
Mueller to play a greater role in resolving the dispute.
Staff representatives "are clearly committed to the contents
and core values of the future pact", a works council spokesman
said by email. "They are also expecting this from management."
Diess pledged to make proposals for solving the
controversial issues by next Monday when both sides will resume
the talks, the works council spokesman said.
Unions say Diess, who established a reputation for cutting
costs at BMW, wants to cut temporary workers more
quickly and deeply than agreed.
VW has said it cannot keep a large number of temporary staff
on its books the way it used to because of shrinking demand for
core models such as the Golf hatchback and Passat saloon which
accounted for almost a third of the brand's 5.9 million models
built worldwide in 2015.
"We would welcome if the group's management would more
strongly deal with the implementation of the future pact and the
compliance with agreements," the works council spokesman said.
A spokesman for the VW brand confirmed that talks had been
postponed, but declined further comment.
But Mueller, in a letter to staff on Monday which was seen
by Reuters, indicated he may get more directly involved.
"We as group management and I personally will continue to do
everything, so that conflicts are resolved in a constructive
manner and VW will be protected from harm," he said.
Shares were up 2.3 percent at 145.40 euros by 1614 GMT.
The so-called future pact will lead to 3.7 billion euros
($3.9 billion) in annual savings by 2020 and foresees 30,000 job
cuts at the VW brand without forcing layoffs until 2025.
This plan is seen by analysts as critical to raising
profitability at VW's core division, which is lagging rivals
including Renault, Peugeot and Toyota
. Apart from VW, Volkswagen also owns the Audi, Skoda,
SEAT, and Porsche marques.
Europe's largest automaker is having to make cuts to its
high-cost operations in Germany to fund a strategic shift and
shed costs following the diesel emissions affair, which is
costing it billions of dollars in settlements.
Separately, Mueller said the latest infighting was damaging
the carmaker's public image as it struggles to regain consumers'
faith.
VW last week turned on its ex-chairman Ferdinand Piech and
signalled the possibility of legal action against the former
patriarch after a report said he had informed top players about
potential cheating of emissions tests months before the scandal
became public.
"You are all certainly as irritated as I am because VW now
needs something completely different: Concentration in order to
overcome the diesel crisis in a proper fashion," the CEO wrote
in the letter.
"Some of the speculation recently had more in common with a
bad movie script than with reality."
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
