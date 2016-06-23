Investor group DSW to go to court over VW emissions probe

FRANKFURT, June 23 German investors' association
DSW said on Thursday it was going to court to push for an
independent investigation of the diesel emissions test-rigging
scandal at Volkswagen.
DSW said in a statement it was still convinced that such an
investigation was the right tool for clearing up the scandal,
even after its motion for a probe was voted down at VW's annual
shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.
"That is why we will now enforce a special investigation in
court," DSW President Ulrich Hocker said in the statement.
Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Andreas
Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)