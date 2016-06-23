版本:
Investor group DSW to go to court over VW emissions probe

FRANKFURT, June 23 German investors' association DSW said on Thursday it was going to court to push for an independent investigation of the diesel emissions test-rigging scandal at Volkswagen.

DSW said in a statement it was still convinced that such an investigation was the right tool for clearing up the scandal, even after its motion for a probe was voted down at VW's annual shareholders' meeting on Wednesday.

"That is why we will now enforce a special investigation in court," DSW President Ulrich Hocker said in the statement.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

