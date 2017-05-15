版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

Prosecutor's search of VW's dieselgate law firm was legal - court

MUNICH May 15 A Munich prosecutor's search of the German offices U.S. law firm that Volkswagen hired to investigate its emissions scandal was legal, a spokeswoman for a Munich court said on Monday, rejecting a complaint from VW.

Europe's biggest carmaker had filed a legal complaint with the court against the searches, carried out on March 15. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
