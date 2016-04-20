VW resists move for trial instead of EPA settlement

BERLIN, April 20 Volkswagen is resisting a demand from plaintiffs in the United States to go to trial rather than settle its diesel emissions case with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a court filing.

Volkswagen (VW) does "not believe any expedited hearing or bench trial is appropriate or required", according to the joint proposed agenda for a status conference to be held on Thursday about its progress towards reaching a deal with the EPA.

The plaintiffs - a committee representing thousands of consumers who say they were tricked into buying polluting diesel vehicles - proposed an expedited hearing or bench trial, or an expedited "all issues" trial including punitive damages.

The case, being heard in the San Francisco district court, will go to trial if an out-of-court settlement is not reached between Volkswagen and the EPA.

Volkswagen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

