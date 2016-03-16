UPDATE 1-German court rejects customer's bid to cancel VW purchase

(Adds detail and background)
BOCHUM, Germany, March 16 A German court has
rejected an attempt by a customer to cancel his purchase of a
Volkswagen car in the wake of the company's
emissions scandal, saying the dealer was not to blame.
Volkswagen (VW) admitted in September it had fitted illegal
software on up to about 11 million cars worldwide that mitigated
emissions during tests but stopped doing so on the road.
The plaintiff took legal action against a dealership in
Bochum where he bought his Tiguan sport-utility vehicle, saying
the manipulations by VW had rendered the model unsellable.
Judge Ingo Streek at the town's regional court on Wednesday
said the defendant could not be accused of a "significant
violation of duty" as VW, not the dealer, made the vehicle.
The plaintiff's lawyer, Dietrich Messler, had already said
he would appeal any defeat in the case at a higher court.
Europe's largest automaker is facing a barrage of lawsuits
from customers, institutional investors and regulators over the
biggest corporate scandal in its history.
U.S. law firm Hausfeld said on Tuesday it would pursue
claims of European customers harmed by VW's wrongdoing, a day
after the launch of a 3.26 billion-euro ($3.62 billion) lawsuit
by almost 300 institutional investors became public.
($1 = 0.9018 euros)
