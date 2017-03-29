UPDATE 2-VW files complaint over searches of its dieselgate law firm

* VW contests March 15 prosecutors' raids on Jones Day
* Officials fear move could hurt transparency pledge -source
* Audi supervisory board exonerates CEO Stadler, top
management
(Adds comment from Munich prosecutors and Audi statement)
BERLIN, March 29 Volkswagen has
filed a legal complaint with a Munich court, seeking to prevent
German prosecutors from using information seized during searches
of the law firm it hired to investigate its emissions scandal.
The decision follows a meeting of VW's supervisory board on
Tuesday, when officials discussed what legal recourse the
carmaker has to prevent prosecutors from retaining and assessing
the seized material, two sources close to the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Some members of VW's 20-strong supervisory board had
misgivings about contesting the prosecutors' actions because
they fear this could undermine the company's pledge to cooperate
fully with authorities in clearing up the scandal, one of the
sources said.
VW, the world's largest carmaker, would not specify exactly
when the complaint was lodged and gave no further details about
its argument.
A spokesman for Munich prosecutors confirmed that VW's
complaint has been received. The local and district courts of
Munich are unlikely to take a decision on the complaint this
week, a legal source told Reuters, allowing prosecutors to
continue investigate their case.
VW had already condemned the search of offices of U.S. law
firm Jones Day on March 15 and said it would use every legal
step to defend itself.
Jones Day could not be reached immediately for comment.
The U.S. law firm was mandated by the supervisory boards of
VW and luxury division Audi in late 2015 to lead an
open-ended investigation into the emissions fraud.
VW has never published the full Jones Day report, though a
summary of its findings was compiled in the form of a "statement
of facts" for the U.S. Department of Justice.
The supervisory board recommended on Tuesday that
shareholders should ratify the actions in 2016 of VW group's
nine top executives, including Audi CEO Rupert
Stadler, when they hold their annual general meeting on May 10,
VW said.
On Wednesday Audi's supervisory board followed suit with a
proposal to shareholders to exonerate Stadler, fellow top
executives and all members of the controlling panel at a meeting
on May 18, the carmaker said.
Such shareholder votes are common at German companies, but
it is far from certain that shareholders will be persuaded to
sign off on Stadler's decisions.
Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3 litre V6 diesel
engines were fitted with an auxiliary control device deemed
illegal in the United States because it enabled vehicles to
evade U.S. emission limits.
There has been speculation in the German media over when
Stadler, who has run Audi since 2007, found out about the
emissions cheating.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Joern Poltz; Editing by Keith
