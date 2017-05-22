Volkswagen CEO says enforcing culture change poses challenges

HANOVER, Germany May 22 Volkswagen's
top executive said some managers are resisting the
German carmaker's push for a new era of accountability after its
emissions fraud, suggesting it could still take years to
establish a new corporate culture.
The drive by the world's largest automaker to become more
transparent and decentralise power is seen by investors as a key
part of its campaign to regain trust following its admission in
September 2015 that it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests.
But efforts to convince people in Volkswagen's (VW) broad
middle management of the need to change are still proving tough
20 months after dieselgate broke, said chief executive Matthias
Mueller, who became CEO of Volkswagen in September 2015.
"There are definitely people who are longing for the old
centralistic leadership," Mueller said during a discussion with
business representatives in Hanover late on Monday. "I don't
know whether you can imagine how difficult it is to change their
mindset."
After Porsche's ill-fated attempt in 2008-09 to take over
VW, it took him three years to establish a new culture at the
sports-car maker with its then 12,000 workers and shift the
focus back to product, Mueller said of his time as Porsche CEO.
"Of course there are anxieties, it's not an easy
undertaking" to overcome VW's long tradition of management
hierarchies, he said. "The only question is how long will it
take?"
Separately, Mueller criticized practices of U.S.
ride-hailing firm Uber as VW is stepping up efforts to
compete in the market for on-demand transportation with its new
digital division MOIA.
"I would not want us to be compared culturally with Uber,"
the CEO said, calling Uber a company that is simple in its
structure. "That is no role model for us."
Mueller reiterated his doubts about a business case for
producing battery cells in high-cost Germany even as VW is
pondering such a move with a new research facility in
Salzgitter.
"Of course we will at some point need many such factories
(to mass produce battery cells) around the world," he said. "But
if energy costs in Germany are what they are, then they
(factories) will not be based in Germany."
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Diane Craft)