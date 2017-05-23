UPDATE 1-CEO says changing VW culture proving tougher than expected

* CEO trying to decentralise power, improve accountability
* Some managers stuck in pre-dieselgate mindset, CEO says
* CEO says unclear when culture change will be achieved
(Adds more CEO comments, detail and background)
HANOVER, Germany, May 23 Some Volkswagen
managers are struggling to adapt to the German
carmaker's drive to improve accountability after its diesel
emissions fraud, its chief executive said, suggesting it could
take years to establish a new corporate culture.
The attempt by the world's largest automaker to become more
transparent and decentralise power is seen by investors as a key
part of its campaign to regain trust following its admission in
2015 that it cheated U.S. diesel emissions tests.
But trying to convince Volkswagen (VW) managers of the need
to change is still proving tough 20 months after "dieselgate"
broke, according to Matthias Mueller, who became CEO a week
after the scandal came to light in September 2015.
"There are definitely people who are longing for the old
centralistic leadership," Mueller said during a discussion with
business representatives late on Monday. "I don't know whether
you can imagine how difficult it is to change the mindset."
Before "dieselgate", there was an extreme deference to
authority at VW and a closed-off corporate culture that some
critics say may have been a factor in the cheating.
One of his priorities since taking the helm has been to
decentralise power and reform the command-and-control structure
that was prevalent under former bosses Martin Winterkorn and
Ferdinand Piech, Mueller said.
When the cheating was uncovered, Mueller promised VW would
learn from its mistakes and introduce changes to prevent such a
scandal from recurring, but on Monday he admitted the task was
harder than expected.
"You are permanently caught in a field of tension based on
the question of how much (decentralisation) can the company
tolerate and how much can it not," he said.
"The process (of change) has been started but it's a
process," Mueller said. "One now has to endure this, also as
chief (executive), that some things go wrong and some things
remain unsuccessful while other things are successful."
Many mid-level managers thrived under pre-dieselgate
arrangements that allowed them to shift responsibility to
others, and they are struggling to embrace Mueller's drive for
openness and leadership, sources at VW have told Reuters.
With VW also pursuing a multi-billion-euro shift towards
electric cars and new technologies, many managers are focusing
on protecting themselves rather than providing leadership in
their departments, the sources said.
"The search for those who made mistakes always took
precedence over the search for the mistakes," one said, speaking
on condition of anonymity. "That mindset is still there."
After Porsche's ill-fated attempt in 2008-09 to take over
much-bigger VW, Mueller said it took him three years as CEO of
the sports-car maker to establish a new culture at the firm with
its then 12,000 workers and shift the focus back to the product.
"Of course there are anxieties, it's not an easy
undertaking" to overcome VW's management hierarchies, he said.
"The only question is how long will it take?"
