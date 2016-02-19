Daimler sees U.S. suit over Mercedes emissions as unfounded

HAMBURG Feb 19 Daimler said on
Friday it saw as unfounded a U.S. class action suit brought
against its Mercedes unit on claims of excessive nitrogen oxide
(NOx) emissions levels.
An owner of a Mercedes BlueTEC diesel car filed a
class-action lawsuit on Thursday, accusing the carmaker of
knowingly programming its Clean Diesel vehicles to emit
illegally high levels of NOx at levels 65 times higher than
those permitted by the EPA when operating in temperatures below
50 degrees Fahrenheit (10°C), according to consumer-rights law
firm Hagens Berman.
A spokesman for Daimler said the carmaker would examine the
levels and defend itself against the suit.
Diesel car makers have been in the spotlight since fellow
carmaker Volkswagen admitted in September it had
rigged U.S. diesel emissions tests and up to around 11 million
vehicles worldwide could have illegal software installed.
Daimler has repeatedly denied that it has done so as well.
