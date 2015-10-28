VW dealers offer hefty discounts as diesel crisis keeps U.S. buyers away

| DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO
DETROIT/SAN FRANCISCO Oct 28 Many of Volkswagen
AG's U.S. dealers are offering hefty discounts of
$6,000 and more on new 2015 and 2016 gasoline models as the
German automaker began more aggressive efforts to rebuild sales
in the wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, a Reuters
analysis of dealer prices shows.
Retail price discounts range up to $7,850 on the 2015
Passat, according to an online survey of VW dealers on
Wednesday. Discounts of up to $7,290 are being offered on the
2015 Jetta and up to $5,625 on the 2016 Jetta. Battery electric
models such as the e-Golf have discounts of up to $11,000, while
gasoline-electric models such as the Jetta Hybrid have prices
slashed by up to $6,000.
Meanwhile, a potential deal between VW and U.S. and
California regulators to fix nearly 500,000 diesel cars with
illegal software could still be weeks away, according to two
sources familiar with the discussions.
The German automaker continues to work to get its 2016
diesel models approved for sale by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board, one of
the sources said.
VW on Tuesday said it was "continuing to work with the
agencies to provide a remedy" to resolve its diesel issues, but
that it had "no announcements on timing." CARB has given VW a
Nov. 20 deadline to present solutions. EPA has not specified a
deadline, but is working closely with CARB.
Owners of diesel VW models are "sitting back and waiting to
see how much they'll be compensated" in the form of discounts
and other incentives, said Dennis Gaudet, a New Hampshire dealer
who attended VW's annual U.S. dealer meeting last week in
Orlando.
VW has given U.S. dealers some money "to be able to take
care of the customers who might be having the most difficult
time," said Gaudet.
After the scandal broke in mid-September, VW ordered its
U.S. dealers to stop sales of 2015 models with four-cylinder
diesel engines. The 2016 diesels have not been certified for
sale by the EPA.
Previously, TDI versions of the Passat, Jetta, Golf and
Beetle accounted for 20 percent or more of VW's U.S. sales.
The one TDI model left on most VW dealer lots - the big
Touareg V6 crossover - now comes with some of the heaviest price
cuts, with a Houston dealer offering $11,400 off the sticker
price of 2016 models and nearly $15,000 off 2015 models.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and Alexandria Sage in
San Francisco; Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in San
Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese)