Volkswagen says it might not resume U.S. sales of diesel vehicles

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 Volkswagen AG
said on Wednesday it has not decided if it will resume selling
diesel vehicles in the United States, even if it were allowed
to, in the wake of the automaker's emissions cheating scandal.
The German automaker has been barred from selling diesel
vehicles in the United States since late 2015 after it
acknowledged using "defeat devices" to evade U.S. diesel
emissions standards.
The company is in talks with U.S. regulators but approval to
resume sales of diesel vehicles is not expected before next year
at the earliest.
Volkswagen spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said in a statement
the automaker will continue to evaluate diesel engines for the
U.S. market, but the company has not disclosed future product
decisions.
Ginivan said diesel "will be pursued where it makes sense
for the market but new powertrain concepts like pure (electric
vehicles) and a variety of hybrid models are moving towards the
forefront especially as stricter regulations come into play."
She added the company does "not expect diesel to return to
the U.S. with the same significance."
The automaker withdrew its application to sell new diesel
VW, Porsche and Audi diesel cars and SUVs last year.
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday quoted the head of VW's
North American operations, Hinrich Woebcken, as saying the
company could decide to end all U.S. diesel sales. The company
on Wednesday did not dispute the comments.
Volkswagen, which was the largest automaker worldwide in
sales in the first half of 2016, has agreed to spend up to
$10.033 billion in the United States to buy back 475,000 2.0
liter diesel vehicles or fix them if allowed. In total, VW has
agreed to spend up to $16.5 billion to date to address claims
from states, owners, dealers and regulators.
The company is still in talks with the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board to win
approval for a fix for its polluting diesel vehicles. VW must
still reach an agreement on how to address 85,000 larger 3.0
liter SUVs and cars.
It also faces lawsuits from several U.S. states and an
ongoing Justice Department criminal investigation.
Prior to the disclose of the illegal software in September
2015, diesel sales accounted for nearly a quarter of VW brand
U.S. sales.
