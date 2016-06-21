VW says Diess under investigation, sees no evidence of market manipulation

FRANKFURT, June 21 Volkswagen on
Tuesday confirmed that prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany,
were probing VW brand chief Herbert Diess as part of an
investigation into whether Europe's carmaker violated disclosure
and market manipulation rules.
At stake is whether VW managers were negligent by taking too
long to disclose the carmaker's involvement in an emissions test
cheating scandal which violated clean air rules.
Prosecutors took up the case against VW managers after a
probe by German financial markets regulator BaFin, which found
that there were "sufficient real signs" that VW could have had a
reason to disclose the financial consequences of its emissions
scandal prior to VW's admission on Sept. 22, 2015.
A VW spokesman said the carmaker has made a statement to
BaFin and has so far seen no indication of market manipulation.
