Volkswagen says not in talks with Apple or Google

WOLFSBURG, Germany April 28 Volkswagen
Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said the carmaker
is in talks with external partners to start new digital mobility
businesses but added these talks do not involve Apple
or Google.
Speaking at a press conference to discuss full-year results
in Wolfsburg on Thursday, Mueller said the company was looking
for ways to expand its offering in the area of digital mobility
services.
"Please understand if I cannot name these companies, but we
are not in talks with Apple or Google," Mueller said.
Mueller also said he could not estimate how long it would
take to resolve regulatory issues with authorities in the United
States, who would first have to receive results of the internal
investigation it has commissioned from law firm Jones Day, which
is expected to finish its work by the end of the year.
